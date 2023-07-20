Cwm LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,405,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,108,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.33, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

