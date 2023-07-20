Cwm LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $43.25 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $406.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.