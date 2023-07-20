Cwm LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

