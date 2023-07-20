Cwm LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $436.17 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $308.61 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.87.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.89.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

