Cwm LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $436.17 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $308.61 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.87.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.89.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.