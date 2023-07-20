Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

