First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,663 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.31% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $21.62.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
