Cwm LLC Purchases 37,552 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4,947.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.1 %

WSM opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

