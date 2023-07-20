Cwm LLC Acquires 4,084 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

