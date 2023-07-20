Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

