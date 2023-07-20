Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Several analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

