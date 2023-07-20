Cwm LLC Buys 84,852 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,852 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

