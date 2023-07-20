Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $783.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend
About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.