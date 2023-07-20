Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

