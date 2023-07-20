Cwm LLC Acquires 3,801 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $497.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

