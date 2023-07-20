Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.26 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

