Signaturefd LLC Sells 129 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.16 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.