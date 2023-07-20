Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $344.00 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.73 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.