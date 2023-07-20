Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $812.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $758.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $816.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

