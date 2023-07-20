Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

