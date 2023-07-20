Signaturefd LLC Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.