Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

