Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

ICF stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

