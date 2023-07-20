FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,007,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Shares of FDX opened at $260.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $265.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

