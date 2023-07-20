Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,995 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IJJ opened at $111.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

