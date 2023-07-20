Signaturefd LLC Acquires 931 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of Block stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

