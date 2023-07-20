The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

