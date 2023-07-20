Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,790 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.