Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,051 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.83% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.