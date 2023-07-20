Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 909 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VFMV stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

