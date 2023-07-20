Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after acquiring an additional 789,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

