Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

