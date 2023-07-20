AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 618 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

