AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.79. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

