AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 5,622 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.62% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.