Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,204 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

