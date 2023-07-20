Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $534.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

