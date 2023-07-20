Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

