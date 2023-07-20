Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

