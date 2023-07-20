Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a PE ratio of 506.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

