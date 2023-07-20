Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

