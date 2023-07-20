The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.