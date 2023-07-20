Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after buying an additional 160,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

