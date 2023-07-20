Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 84 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $547.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $554.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.