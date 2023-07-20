Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 11,185 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

