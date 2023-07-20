State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

PFG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

