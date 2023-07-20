CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

