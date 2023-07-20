Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $30.92. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 13,936 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 105.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 120.1% in the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 326.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $218,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

