Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,599,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 262,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 371,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ONEQ opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.