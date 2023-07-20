Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,640 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,155,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,068,000 after buying an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 87,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

