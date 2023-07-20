Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.453 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

